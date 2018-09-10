ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 3-9 September 2018

Regional Summary of Week 36 and Outlook for Week 37

1) In Week 36, several minor-to-moderate disasters occurred in ASEAN countries, with similar characteristics from the previous weeks as a combination of wet condition in the northern part and dry condition in the southern part of ASEAN.

2) In the southern part of ASEAN region, drought events for the past nine weeks have affected more than 4.8 million people (BNPB). Precaution required as there are risks of sudden landslide in drought exposed area, when sudden and intense rainfall occurs, as the case with a landslide in Indonesia.

3) A strong M 6.4 earthquake occurred in Davao Oriental, the Philippines, on 8 Sept 2018. Light damages were reported as the affected areas were exposed to IV-V MMI of intensity (NDRRMC). In Indonesia, seven earthquakes with magnitude > M 5.0 occurred in Week 36; none caused casualties or damages (BMKG).

4) The AHA Centre is monitoring closely the movement of Tropical Depression Neneng (27) in northern Luzon, Philippines, and Typhoon Mangkhut, which may developed as a Category 4 Typhoon and bring heavy rainfall on 13-15 Sept 2018 (See page 2 for current position, forecast, and potential exposure). General public are advised to monitor early warning messages from PAGASA.

5) According to ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre(ASMC), wet weather conditions prevailed over most parts of Southeast Asia. Hotspot activities were generally subdued in the region except for isolated hotspots detected mainly over southern Sumatra, Java and Kalimantan. In the next few days, rainy weather can still be expected over the ASEAN region. The prevailing winds over the northern part are forecast to be light and variable, while that over the southern ASEAN region are expected to blow from the southeast or southwest.

6) All disasters occurred in Week 36 were within the capacity of each Member State.