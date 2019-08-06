ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 29 Jul - 04 Aug 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Southwest Monsoon persist and continue to bring dry condition in the southern part of ASEAN region. Meanwhile on the northern part increment of rainfall is significantly observed and creates localised floods in Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam, the rainfall also enhanced by Typhoon Wipha that affects Lao PDR and Viet Nam. Several agencies such as PAGASA, DSWD, NCHMF and VNDMA is in rapid monitoring for plausible threats due to the strengthening of southwest monsoon and formation of several tropical storms.

HIGHLIGHT:

BMKG reported a M6.9 earthquake with 48-km depth, struck Banten on Friday (02 Aug 2019) at 19:03 (UTC+7) evening where the tremors were felt in Jakarta, Bandung, and several parts of Java and Sumatra.

Authorities had called on people living in coastal areas to move to higher ground but not to panic. Earlier, officials said the quake may have a maximum potential to generate a tsunami as high as 3 meters, the warning was lifted two hours later when no wave materialised.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The average rainfall was increased during the week in the northern part of ASEAN region. With more than 50mm average in several areas especially Bay of Bengal, South China Sea, and Philippines Sea due to the strengthening of Southwest Monsoon, the existence of Typhoon Wipha, and the formation of Tropical Storm Hanna and Tropical Storm Lekima.

OUTLOOK:

Based on the ASMC forecasts, the prevailing winds over the northern ASEAN region will strengthen and blow from the southwest or west, and influence of weather systems developing over the South China Sea and areas surrounding the Philippines are expected to bring more showers to the northern ASEAN region over the next few days. Meanwhile in the southern ASEAN region, the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the southeast or south. Dry conditions are forecast to persist and an escalation of hotspot activities can be expected.