04 Jun 2018

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 28 May – 3 June 2018

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (946.88 KB)

Regional Summary (Week 22)

1) Hydro-meteorological disasters continue to dominate in ASEAN countries in Week 22, with floods, strong wind, storm surge in Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Malaysia due to the start of Tropical Depression 5 (TD-5)

2) TD-5 is currently in the sea of Viet Nam and moving north towards China. Government of Viet Nam is undertaking necessary preparedness activities (VDMA). See Page 2 for TD-5 forecast.

3) Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupted three times on 1 June 2018, releasing ash column up to 6,000 meters in the first eruption. Ash rain was observed in 12 municipalities of Central Java Province and it force two airports to temporarily shut-down. Mount Merapi Status maintained at Alert Level 2 (out of maximum 4) (PVMBG).

4) Earthquakes felt in week 22 in Indonesia and Philippines were mostly moderate with no damages and casualties reported. There were 6 moderate earthquakes of M > 4.5 with felt-intensity of MMI II-III in Indonesia (BMKG). There were 9 moderate earthquakes of M > 4.0 with felt-intensity of MMI II-III in Philippines (PHIVOLCS).

5) All disasters occurred in Week 22 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.