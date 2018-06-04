ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 28 May – 3 June 2018

Regional Summary (Week 22)

1) Hydro-meteorological disasters continue to dominate in ASEAN countries in Week 22, with floods, strong wind, storm surge in Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Malaysia due to the start of Tropical Depression 5 (TD-5)

2) TD-5 is currently in the sea of Viet Nam and moving north towards China. Government of Viet Nam is undertaking necessary preparedness activities (VDMA). See Page 2 for TD-5 forecast.

3) Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupted three times on 1 June 2018, releasing ash column up to 6,000 meters in the first eruption. Ash rain was observed in 12 municipalities of Central Java Province and it force two airports to temporarily shut-down. Mount Merapi Status maintained at Alert Level 2 (out of maximum 4) (PVMBG).

4) Earthquakes felt in week 22 in Indonesia and Philippines were mostly moderate with no damages and casualties reported. There were 6 moderate earthquakes of M > 4.5 with felt-intensity of MMI II-III in Indonesia (BMKG). There were 9 moderate earthquakes of M > 4.0 with felt-intensity of MMI II-III in Philippines (PHIVOLCS).

5) All disasters occurred in Week 22 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.