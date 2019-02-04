ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 28 January – 03 February 2019

Regional Summary (Week 5)

Flooding continued to affect the region until the end of January. Seismic activities were also detected; most notably in Mentawai Islands, West Sumatra in Indonesia, being the most active this week, recording five (5) tremors of at least M5.0.

Due to extensive rainfall in Medan City, North Sumatra and in the mountains and upstream, flooding affected four sub-districts, thousands of persons, and displacing more than a hundred.

The equatorial and south of the equator portion of the region continued to experience scattered rain and thunderstorms all throughout the week; while the Mekong sub-region are still experiencing dry weather with haze and hotspot situations. The Southern Philippines continues to experience below normal rainfall.

A total of 10 earthquakes of M5.0 and above were reported this week in Indonesia (BMKG). The strongest recorded this week is a M6.0 earthquake, which happened twice with shallow epicentres, in Mentawai Islands, West Sumatra, Indonesia.

ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) Weather Outlook expects the dry weather in the Mekong sub-region to persist, with the haze and hotspot situations likely to continue. The situation might be more widespread due to the current light wind conditions in the area which is forecasted to remain over the next few days. While scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are still forecasted to prevail over many parts of the southern ASEAN region.