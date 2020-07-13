ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update 28, 06 – 12 Jul 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Multiple flooding events have occurred due to high-intensity rainfall in Indonesia as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Meanwhile, flooding in four (4) provinces and winds and storms in three (3) provinces of Thailand were reported by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

HIGHLIGHT:

Four (4) earthquake events with magnitudes greater than 5.0 were recorded in the Sunda arc region of Indonesia on 07 July 2020. According to the Head of Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation Section, Dr. Daryono, the series of earthquakes were not interconnected. Each of the earthquakes was caused by separate release of energy of each stress fields. No tsunami potential was reported. This earthquake event update does not constitute as a warning, but as a reminder to be always prepared in the event of earthquake. As accurate earthquake forecasting technology is still not available yet, it is important to follow the official information release from authorized institution such as BMKG to minimize public confusion.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported that the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions is expected to continue for the coming July – September 2020 period. This is characterised by increased shower activities in the northern ASEAN region and drier conditions in the southern ASEAN region.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s BMKG. Meanwhile, three (3) volcanoes in Indonesia (Karangetang, Agung, Sinabung) under Alert Level III - Siaga (PVMBG) are under close monitoring. Lastly, Semeru and Dukono in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts wetter conditions over most parts of the ASEAN region and prevailing winds are forecast to continue blowing from the southeast or southwest. Based on a regional assessment of extremes, the ASMC sees a small increase in chance of heavy rainfall event in parts of the Borneo Island and northern Sulawesi. A small increase in chance of extended dry conditions in the parts of northern and central Philippines. There will also be a small increase in chance of extreme hot conditions in southern parts Java and Nusa Tenggara regions in Indonesia, the Philippines, and southern Myanmar.