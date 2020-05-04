ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 27 Apr - 03 May 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High-intensity rainfall resulting from the active Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) signal was reported in several parts of Indonesia and Malaysia. This resulted in at least 13 regencies in Indonesia and one in Malaysia affected by floods and landslides with more than 36K persons affected. The events also resulted in numerous damaged houses, road, bridges and loss of livelihood sources. Three active volcanoes in Indonesia and one in the Philippines are showing significant activities and remain under monitoring. Eight (8) significant earthquakes (M>5.0) were reported in the region.

HIGHLIGHT:

The most significant flood occurred in the Pidie Jaya Regency, Aceh Province on April 28. Local media reported that the flood inundated at least 2000 houses with a height of 80 to 120cm. Besides in Pidie Jaya, floods also occurred in other areas such as West Aceh, Nagan Raya,

Subulussalam, and Southeast Aceh. Considerable flooding also occurred on Siberut Island, Mentawai Islands Regency between 1-2 May 2020 which submerged ten villages in five sub-districts.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Generally dry conditions prevailed over the northern ASEAN region (5/3/2020), except for some isolated shower activities mainly over the central parts of the Mekong subregion. Hotspots were detected in the sub-region, mostly in Viet Nam and Lao PDR. Over the southern ASEAN region, conditions were generally cloudy with scattered shower activities (ASMC). There were no active tropical cyclones during the observation time.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were eight (8) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred in the region (BMKG, PHIVOLCS).

The earthquake with the largest magnitude (5.6 at a depth of 10km), occurred 24 km northwest of Padang Lawas and was reported to be felt in several areas (II-III MMI) but with no reports of damage. Meanwhile, three (3) volcanoes in Indonesia (PVMBG), are under monitoring (Level III Siaga)—Agung, Sinabung, and Karangetang, and Mayon in the Philippines remains on Alert Level 2.

OUTLOOK:

Warmer conditions are expected with the warmest to be felt over parts of Cambodia, Laos and Viet Nam. Colder conditions are likely over northern and western Myanmar.

Lastly, There is an increased chance of wetter conditions over the western Maritime Continent and southern parts of the eastern Maritime Continent associated with the MJO activity (ASMC).