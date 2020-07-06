ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update 27, 29 Jun – 05 Jul 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Multiple flooding events have occurred due to high-intensity rainfall in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the state arms of Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), and the local arm of the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Meanwhile, flooding in seven (7) provinces and winds and storms in eight (8) provinces of Thailand were reported by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). Lastly, high-intensity rainfall caused a landslide in the Kachin State of Myanmar.

HIGHLIGHT:

A landslide triggered by heavy rain swept through a jade mining site in Hpakant Township in the Kachin State of Myanmar. The Myanmar Fire Services Department (FSD) reported 172 deaths and 54 injuries. The death toll is expected to rise as it is feared that there still are people trapped in the mining site. As of reporting, search and rescue operations for survivors and missing bodies are still on-going.