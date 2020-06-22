ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update 25,15 - 21 June 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Several localised flooding events and one (1) landslide have occurred in areas of the ASEAN region due to high-intensity rainfall particularly in Indonesia (6 regencies at 5 provinces), Thailand (6 provinces) and Malaysia (5 districts) affecting 19.6K persons, displacing 1.6K persons, and damaging 1.1K houses.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has reported that an eruption occurred at Mount Merapi on 21 June 2020 at 09.13 WIB (02.13 UTC). PVMBG also issued Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation report (VONA) related to the eruption of Merapi at 09.48 WIB (02.48 UTC). Aviation color code raised to: RED (from previously Orange).

HIGHLIGHT:

The most significant flood as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), occurred in Asahan Regency, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia, which affected 10,560 people. Area of inundation in 3 subdistricts spread in 12 villages with a total of 2,112 households affected and some areas of residents' plantations, flooded.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Generally dry conditions prevailed over the northern ASEAN region except for some isolated shower activities mostly over the central parts of the Mekong sub-region. Hotspots were detected in the sub-region—Viet Nam and Lao PDR. Over the southern ASEAN region, conditions were generally cloudy with scattered shower activities (ASMC).