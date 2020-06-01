ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 25 – 31 May 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The moderate southwest monsoon brought strong winds and storms in the North, Northeast, and Central regions of Thailand resulting in damaged houses, injuries, and fatalities. High-intensity rainfall triggered floods in Samarinda and floods and landslides in Bogor in Indonesia as reported by the regional arms of Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). A landslide occurred in An Giang, Viet Nam which prompted the affected households to relocate. Meanwhile in Myanmar, flooding and storms were reported to have occurred in Rakhine and Mon States, respectively. Volcanic activities were also recently reported from Dukono and Semeru Volcanoes in Indonesia.

HIGHLIGHT:

The Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported heavy and intense rains starting from 22 May which caused flooding in the Samarinda Area in East Kalimantan affecting 4.1K families (12.1K people). It was also reported that 1.6K houses were inundated by the floods which also caused the inaccessibility of some roads. Meanwhile the Thailand Department for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that strong winds, thunderstorms and gusts due to the moderate southwest monsoon from 23-31 May resulted in damaged houses and casualties in the North, Northeast, and Central regions. Lastly, recent volcanic activity were reported for Dukono and Semeru in Indonesia but both volcanoes remain under Alert Level II – Waspada according to Indonesia’s Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG)

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported that the ASEAN region has been experiencing Southwest Monsoon conditions since late-May 2020. The increased shower activities were attributed to the presence of the southwest monsoon rain band over the northern ASEAN region. For the Southern ASEAN region however, drier conditions are characteristic of the Southwest Monsoon.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Four (4) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region from 25-31 May. Meanwhile, three (3) volcanoes in Indonesia (Karangetang, Agung, Sinabung) under Alert Level III - Siaga (PVMBG) are under close monitoring.

Despite recent volcanic activities shown by Dukono and Semeru in Indonesia, they remain on Alert Level II – Waspada.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts that showers are to be expected over many parts of the ASEAN region. Based on a regional assessment of extremes, the ASMC sees a low chance of a heavy rainfall and extended dry conditions for the region in the coming week.