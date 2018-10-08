ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 24 Sept – 7 Oct 2018

Regional Summary of Week 39, 40, and Outlook for Week 41

1) In Week 39 and 40, minor-to-moderate floods and landslides were reported in Indonesia, Myanmar, and Philippines; aside from a M 7.4 Central Sulawesi Earthquake on 28 Sept 2018 that followed by a near-field tsunami, landslides, and liquefaction, which caused major casualties, damages, and limit access to humanitarian operations.

See AHA Centre’s situation updates for details.

2) AHA Centre is engaging in emergency response to the M 7.4 Central Sulawesi Earthquake following the welcome of international assistance by Government of Indonesia. ASEAN-ERAT is on the ground to support government-led response and DELSA stockpiles are being mobilised. Follow our regular updates here: https://ahacentre.org/indonesia-central-sulawesi-m-7-4-earthquake-and-ts...

3) Weather condition was rather normal the past two weeks, with localised storms in Singapore, Malaysia, and Viet Nam (DMRS).

4) In Week 40, there were increased activities in Mt. Soputan (North Sulawesi), Mt. Anak Krakatoa (Sunda Strait) and Mt. Gamalama (North Maluku) (BG-PVMBG). BG-PVMBG elevated Alert Level of Mt. Soputan from Alert II to III as of 4 Oct, thus Permanent danger zone was set for 4 km radius from the tip of volcano, with extension up to 6.5 km towards southwest direction. Mt. Sinabung remains at Alert Level IV and Mt. Agung at Alert Level III. To date, there is no major risk to operations in Central Sulawesi. There is no change to status of volcanoes in Philippines (PHIVOLCS).

5) AHA Centre also monitored series of moderate earthquakes (around M 5) across West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) of Indonesia (BMKG) and Philippines (PHIVOLCS).

6) ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) released the updated seasonal forecast for October-December 2018, see page 2 for forecast in October 2018.

7) Aside from Central Sulawesi Earthquake & Tsunami, all the remaining disasters occurred in Week 39 and 40 were within the capacity of each Member State.