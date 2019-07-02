ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 24 – 30 Jun 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

As the Southwest Monsoon season persist, the abundant rainfall and even floods, occurred in the ASEAN region during the week, while the southern part are more exposed to drought and the local wild fires. The extensive low pressure region during summer in Asia, has created two (2) Tropical Depression, “Dodong” and “Egay”, in the western part of the Pacific Ocean. According to PAGASA, these tropical depression have low chance of making landfall in the Philippines area. On the other hand, VNDMA and TMD have released advisories on tropical depression that moves north westerly from South China Sea, and warned a possibility of torrential rains on the upper part of the Sub-Mekong Region.

HIGHLIGHT:

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), revealed that seven (7) regencies across three (3) provinces (Central Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, and Southeast Sulawesi Province) had been affected by flooding this month. The disaster have caused more than 10,000 houses were inundated, and 59,142 families were affected. Despite the great loss from this disaster, supports and assistance from several governmental agencies at the national level is keep on coming and therefore the disaster is still within the national scope.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The average rainfall during the week were mainly concentrated in South China Sea and western part of the Pacific Ocean, resulted moderate to heavy rains condition over the Philippines. Meanwhile in Indonesia, BNPB has reported that anticipation for drought are being monitored in the national level since less to no-rain condition have increased on the several provinces.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Eleven (11) earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG), and five (5) of those earthquakes occurred in Memberamo regency, Papua. One of the earthquake which occurred in the previous week (20 June 2019), has created several damages on houses, and the head of EOC in Papua Province confirmed at least 240 people were evacuated.

OUTLOOK:

As the southwest monsoon continue, ASMC mentioned that dry conditions are expected to persist over the southern ASEAN region, particularly over Java, the southern parts of Sumatra, Central Kalimantan and Southern Kalimantan. Meanwhile, the low pressure system is expected to track north-westward, and its associated rain band will continue to bring scattered showers over many parts of the northern ASEAN region.