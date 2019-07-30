ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 22 - 28 Jul 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

In week thirty (30) AHA Centre observed various disaster event in the ASEAN region which derived by hydro-met and also geo hazards. As the Southwest Monsoon continue and brought torrential rain, floods and landslide have occurred consequently in the northern part of ASEAN region. Meanwhile, drought events have been reported in several location on Java and Nusa Tenggara, and forecasted to intensify in the upcoming month.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to PHIVOLCS two (2) earthquakes have occurred within the same area which have magnitude of 5.9 (8-km depth) and 5.4 (15-km depth) consequently. The quakes have occurred on Saturday, 26 July 2019 in Itbayat town, Batanes province. DSWD reported the intensity VII quake was felt in Itbayat, and as many as 911 families (2,963 people) were affected. On the other hand, NDRRMC have been coordinating the emergency response, led by sub-national authorities, while SAR operations and deliver to relief items immediately started.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Compared to last week, the scattered and isolated showers over the northern part of the region increased as it influenced by the weather system over the South China Sea, east of the Philippines. Meanwhile, in the southern ASEAN region, weather remained generally dry. According to ASMC, hotspots continued to be detected in Sumatra and Kalimantan. Persistent hotspots with smoke haze were detected in Riau and Jambi, and in Central Kalimantan

GEOPHYSICAL:

As many as ten (10) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above were reported by BMKG and PHIVOLCS during the week. Four (4) of the quakes have occurred in Batanes and have caused minor damages in the affected area.

OUTLOOK:

ASMC forecasts that over the next few days, the prevailing winds in the central to the upper part of the region will strengthen and blow from the southwest or west. This condition is expected to bring more showers to the northern ASEAN region especially in the Philippines and across the South China Sea area.

Meanwhile in the southern ASEAN region, dry conditions are expected to persist, particularly over southern parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan, and the Java Sea area where the prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the southeast or south.