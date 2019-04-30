30 Apr 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 22 - 28 April 2019

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 28 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (546.18 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY

• Floods and rain-induced landslide affected Indonesia, including its capital city of Jakarta. In the Mekong sub-region, Myanmar was hit by a hailstorm, with some hails reportedly as large as golf balls, and consequent flooding. While the Philippines was shaken with two (2) consecutive earthquakes – one (1) in Luzon and one (1) in Visayas, with magnitudes 6.1 and 6.5 respectively.

• HIGHLIGHT: The unrelated back-to-back strong earthquakes in the Philippines were generated by two different sources – Zambales Fault Line and Leyte Island Fault Line respectively. However, both earthquakes sent a strong message to the Philippines on how sudden and damaging, earthquakes can be; especially that its administrative and economic capital – Metro Manila, is pierced by an active fault line which can generate a magnitude 7.2 earthquake – the West Valley Fault System (WVFS). A devastating earthquake which can be generated by the WVFS is one of the three scenarios that the ASEAN, through the AHA Centre, is preparing for. All standard operating procedures and standby arrangements to respond to these disasters, as a region, are documented in the Standard Operating Procedure for Regional Standby Arrangements and Coordination of Joint Disaster Relief and Emergency Response Operations (SASOP) and ASEAN Joint Disaster Response Plan (AJDRP).

• HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL: Most of the ASEAN region experienced generally wet weather, with the exemption of northern Mekong sub-region which remained to be generally dry. According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), persistent hotspots with slight to dense haze continued to be observed in Thailand and Myanmar. On the brighter side, Transboundary Smoke Haze in Mekong sub-region was downgraded to Alert Level 2 on 24 April 2019, after more than two (2) months of being in Alert Level 3 – the highest alert level.

• GEOPHYSICAL: A total of 11 earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). Two (2) of these resulted to casualties, displacement, and damages to structures – both in the Philippines. Meanwhile, four (4) volcanoes, all in Indonesia (PVMBG), are under monitoring – Agung, Karangetang, and Soputan, which are all in Alert Level 3; and Sinabung, which is in Alert Level 4 (the highest alert level for volcanoes in Indonesia).

• OUTLOOK: The ASMC expects scattered rain showers in most of the ASEAN region, except in the northern Mekong sub-region, where hazy conditions are still expected to persist. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) is currently monitoring a weather system which might affect the country – Tropical Cyclone “FANI”. The tropical cyclone is still in southeast Bay of Bengal, about 500-kilometre east of Sri Lanka, but is forecasted to move in a north-westerly then north-easterly direction in the coming days, potentially threatening the states of Rakhine and Ayeyarwady.

• The reported disasters were within the coping capacities of the respective affected Member States.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.