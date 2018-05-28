ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 21 - 27 May 2018

Regional Summary (Week 21)

1) Most of disasters occurred in Week 21 were hydro-meteorological in nature with floods in Indonesia and Malaysia; strong wind in Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia. In addition, a landslide in Viet Nam was caused by erosion in a river bank and there was an increasing activities with Merapi Volcano in Indonesia.

2) Merapi Volcano phreatic eruptions were observed in Week 21 and it continued to release white volcanic plume. With the increasing activities of Merapi Volcano, Indonesia, BNPB and PVMBG released the “Check Position” tool to enhance preparedness of general public, see page 2.

3) In Indonesia, PVMBG maintains Alert Level IV (Warning) for Sinabung Volcano, North Sumatra, and Alert Level III (Watch) for Agung Volcano, Bali. In Philippines, PHIVOLCS maintains Alert Level 2 for Mayon Volcano and Kanlaon Volcano.

4) On earthquake activities, in Indonesia, there were 8 earthquakes registered > M 5.0 with intensities reported around II-IV MMI, and none of them resulted in significant damages and casualties (BMKG). Meanwhile, all earthquakes in Philippines on Week 21 were registered < M 5.0 and no threats to the population (PHIVOLCS).

5) As of 27 May 2018, ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) suggested that wet weather continued to prevail for the region. With focus on Myanmar, the low pressure area over the East-central Bay of Bengal still persists. Monsoon is moderate over the Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, with Weather is partly cloudy over the North Bay and cloudy elsewhere over the Bay of Bengal (DMH, Myanmar).

6) All disasters occurred in Week 21 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.