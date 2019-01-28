ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 21 – 27 January 2019

Regional Summary (Week 4)

Flooding affected the south-eastern portion of the region, displacing thousands in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Seismic activities were also detected in the region; most notably in the West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara in Indonesia, being the most active this week, recording seven (7) tremors of at least M5.0.

There was a deadly flooding and landslide in South Sulawesi, Indonesia which started on 22 Jan 2019 (more information on the next page).

The widespread flooding on 26 Jan 2019 in the eastern portion of the region were attributed, by respective meteorological agencies in the affected member states, to the prevailing Northeast Monsoon.

A total of 13 earthquakes of M5.0 and above were reported this week in Indonesia and the Philippines (BMKG and PHIVOLCS). The strongest recorded this week is a M6.7 earthquake which followed a M6.2 earthquake in West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) Weather Outlook expects the north-easterly winds in the northern ASEAN region to gradually weaken in the next few days, dry weather to persist over most parts of the Mekong sub-region, and the continuous blowing of northwest and northeast winds in the southern ASEAN region. Scattered rain showers over most parts of the region is also expected.