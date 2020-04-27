ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 20 - 26 Apr 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High-intensity rainfall was reported in several parts of Indonesia, resulting in localised flooding events. The events resulted in numerous damaged houses, but no casualties reported. Storm warnings reported in eastern Malaysia, upper Thailand and northern Viet Nam. Three active volcanoes in Indonesia and one in the Philippines are showing significant activities and remain under monitoring. Meanwhile, no significant earthquake (M>5.0) was reported in the region.

HIGHLIGHT:

The ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) reported storm warnings in parts of northern Viet Nam. The affected areas include North, North Central and Central of Viet Nam. Reports indicated that at least three (3) persons have died and at least 6,000 houses have been damaged. The storms brought strong winds, lightning and heavy rainfall and mostly affected the northern provinces in particular: Ha Giang, Son La,

Yen Bai and Lao Cai. According to Vietnam’s Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), fatalities occurred in Ha Giang, Son La and Yen Bai as a result of wind damage, collapsed buildings or lightning strike. Thirteen (13) other people were reported to be injured (European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Portal).

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported the continued prevalence of dry weather over parts of the Mekong sub-region, with significant hot spot activities observed in Lao PDR (ASMC). Meanwhile, there were still reported scattered and isolated rain showers across Indonesia, with similar intensity as the previous week.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were no significant earthquakes (magnitudes above 5.0) reported to have occurred in the region. Meanwhile, three (3) active volcanoes in Indonesia (PVMBG) are on alert level III (Siaga) and one (1) active volcano in the Philippines (PHIVOLCS) is on alert level 2 and are all under monitoring.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts a moderate chance of heavy rainfall for parts of Indonesia. Meanwhile drier conditions are forecasted to persist in most parts of Thailand and Cambodia, southern Viet Nam, and the northern part of the Philippines. Abovenormal temperature conditions are forecasted over most parts of the ASEAN region.