ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 18 - 24 May 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High-intensity rainfall triggered floods in Penang State in Malaysia (MetMalaysia). For Indonesia, high-intensity rainfall accompanied by strong winds caused the overflowing of rivers, flashfloods, and localised flooding events as reported by the regional arms of Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). A tornado in Tulang Bawang Regency in Lampung Province was also reported to have resulted in casualties. Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN brought thunderstorms and gusts to the Northern, Northeastern, and Central Provinces of Thailand causing damages to houses.

HIGHLIGHT:

The Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah (BPBD) Kabupaten Bogor has actively reported disaster impacts. Notably, a flooding in Gunung Putri District in Bogor Regency caused by heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the Cileungsi River affected around 15K persons, damaged three (3) educational facilities and five (5) public buildings. Meanwhile Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN in the Northern Indian Ocean brought thunderstorms and gusts to Thailand damaging 507 houses and affecting 2.5K persons on 17-22 May as reported by the Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). Lastly, volcanic activity has been reported for Dukono and Semeru in Indonesia but both volcanoes remain under Alert Level II – Waspada according to Indonesia’s Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG).