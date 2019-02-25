ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 18 - 24 February 2019

There were isolated rainshowers in the Mekong sub-region, but in general, the area still remains to be dry with the Transboundary Smoke Haze Alert Level 3 still in effect. Meanwhile, the southern ASEAN region remains to be wet in general. For geophysical hazards, the region is quite active with recorded ten (10) earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and above.

There was a hailstorm in Northeastern Viet Nam that resulted to massive damages, and a flooding and rain-induced landslide incident in Papua Province in Indonesia.

Widespread smoke haze from persistent hotspots continued to envelop many parts of the Mekong sub-region. Dense smoke haze was observed in northern and central Thailand as well as northern Lao PDR. Some of the smoke haze from northern Thailand was also blown toward northern Lao PDR (ASMC).

For earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and above, the most active area is between North Sulawesi and North Maluku in Indonesia (BMKG).

There is a tropical cyclone in the Western Pacific Ocean – Typhoon Wutip, which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Week 9 (PAGASA).

ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre Weather Outlook expects hotspot activities and hazy conditions in the Mekong sub-region to persist. Meanwhile, the southern ASEAN region is still expected to experience scattered rainshowers in many areas.