24 Dec 2018

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 17 - 23 December 2018

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 23 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.47 MB)

Regional Summary of Week 51, and Outlook for Week 52

  1. In Week 51, heavy rainfall had brought about flash floods affecting people and disrupting daily activities. On the other hand, geophysical hazards monitored included activity for Mt Anak Krakatau and Mt Soputan. A total of 6 earthquakes of M5,0 and above were reported this week (BMKG and USGS).

  2. Mt Soputan erupted on 16 Dec at 0540hrs (UTC+7) with a permanent danger zone of 4km radius and 6.5km for the southwest-west sector of the opening area of the crater to avoid the threat of lava flow and avalanche hot clouds.

  3. Mt Anak Krakatau have been experiencing increased activity since 14 Dec. Prior eruptions observed high smoke columns ranging from 300 - 1500 meters above the top of the crater. In seismicity, earthquake tremors were recorded continuously with overscale amplitude. Following the eruption on 2103hrs (UTC+7) on 22 Dec 2018, it is still under investigation if the tsunami is a direct result of the volcanic eruptions. BMKG and PVMBG are currently working together to carry out surveys to determine the cause.

  4. In the meantime, local and national authorities are carrying out search and rescue operations, collecting data on the affected and displaced people. Industrial estate in Cilegon area have been reported to be unaffected thus far.

  5. Public is urged to follow warnings and advisories from official sources.

  6. BNPB – Webpage, Facebook page, Twitter page, Pak Sutopo’s page 2. BMKG – Webpage, Facebook page, Twitter page,

  7. PVMBG – Webpage, Facebook page,Twitter page,

  8. Alert Level 2 status prevails over Mayon Volcano and Kanlaon Volcano, which means that the volcanoes are undergoing a moderate level of unrest. Permanent danger zones are 6km and 4km respectively.

  9. Travellers to volcanic areas are advised to take note of local government advisories before ascending and evacuation notices in high-risk areas.

  10. All reported disasters were within the coping capacity of the member states.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.