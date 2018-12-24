ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 17 - 23 December 2018

Regional Summary of Week 51, and Outlook for Week 52

In Week 51, heavy rainfall had brought about flash floods affecting people and disrupting daily activities. On the other hand, geophysical hazards monitored included activity for Mt Anak Krakatau and Mt Soputan. A total of 6 earthquakes of M5,0 and above were reported this week (BMKG and USGS).

Mt Soputan erupted on 16 Dec at 0540hrs (UTC+7) with a permanent danger zone of 4km radius and 6.5km for the southwest-west sector of the opening area of the crater to avoid the threat of lava flow and avalanche hot clouds.

Mt Anak Krakatau have been experiencing increased activity since 14 Dec. Prior eruptions observed high smoke columns ranging from 300 - 1500 meters above the top of the crater. In seismicity, earthquake tremors were recorded continuously with overscale amplitude. Following the eruption on 2103hrs (UTC+7) on 22 Dec 2018, it is still under investigation if the tsunami is a direct result of the volcanic eruptions. BMKG and PVMBG are currently working together to carry out surveys to determine the cause.

In the meantime, local and national authorities are carrying out search and rescue operations, collecting data on the affected and displaced people. Industrial estate in Cilegon area have been reported to be unaffected thus far.

Public is urged to follow warnings and advisories from official sources.

Alert Level 2 status prevails over Mayon Volcano and Kanlaon Volcano, which means that the volcanoes are undergoing a moderate level of unrest. Permanent danger zones are 6km and 4km respectively.

Travellers to volcanic areas are advised to take note of local government advisories before ascending and evacuation notices in high-risk areas.