ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 15 – 21 Jul 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

As the Southwest Monsoon continue, equatorial and northern part of ASEAN region have been encountering floods in several areas, while southern part of the region continue to experience drought and wildfires.

On the geophysical aspect, the number of significant earthquakes have been decreased compared to the previous week, hence, minor to moderate damages occurred and has affected thousands of people in the region.

HIGHLIGHT:

On 16 July, 2019 over the western Philippine Sea, Tropical Storm Danas was formed and moving north of Luzon Island, Philippines, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h. Storm Danas is known in the Philippines as ‘Falcon’. PAGASA has informed that, although Danas had moved out the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan, meanwhile, light to moderate rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. In addition, as of 18 July, DSWD reported that thousands of people were affected and 1047 displaced and houses were damaged or destroyed in Ilocos Norte and Apayao.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Based on the average rainfall estimation by ASMC, the Tropical Storm Danas enhanced southwest monsoon to bring rain in South China Sea and The Philippines Sea, with more than 50mm maximum of daily average rainfall in those particular parts. While in Papua, the average rainfall also observed to be light to moderate and isolated. On the other hand, light and scattered showers occurred in the north western part of the region.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There have been seven (7) earthquakes magnitudes 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG).

One of the quake, occurred in the Island of Bali with minor damages. Meanwhile, the quake that has occurred last week on 13 July 2019 in Lanao del Sur,

Philippines, has affected 9,525 people and 1,905 houses have been damaged according to DSWD as per 18 July 2019.

OUTLOOK:

According to ASMC, in the southern ASEAN region, drier weather is forecast for most parts of the region, particularly over the southern parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan. The prevailing winds are expected to blow from the southeast or southwest, and rainy weather can be expected to persist over the northern ASEAN region, with the prevailing winds blowing from the southwest or west.