ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 14 - 20 May 2018

Regional Summary (Week 20)

1) In summary, minor hydro-meteorological disasters were reported in ASEAN region; i.e. floods and strong winds in Indonesia and Thailand. There were no casualties reported and damages occurred were localized.

2) In Indonesia, there were 4 earthquakes registered > M 5.0 with intensities reported around II-IV MMI, and none of them resulted in significant damages and casualties (BMKG). Meanwhile, all earthquakes in Philippines on Week 20 were registered < M 5.0 (PHIVOLCS).

3) AHA Centre also monitored minor phreatic eruptions of Mount Merapi in Central Java on 21 May 2018 (01.25 and 09.38 UTC+7). There were no damage and casualties reported (BNPB) and Alert Level maintained at Level 1 (Normal) (PVMBG-Min.ESDM). Meanwhile, Alert Level III (Watch) is still effective for Mount Agung in Bali and Alert Level IV (Warning) for Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra (PVMBG-Min.ESDM). General public are advised to avoid Permanent Danger Zone in Mount Agung and Sinabung respectively.

4) In Philippines, Alert Level 2 is still in place for Mount Kanlaon and Mayon; with six kilometer-radius of Permanent Danger Zone (PHIVOLCS) enforced.

5) In Viet Nam, Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) provides heatwave warnings for central provinces effective from 19 May 2018 onward.

6) In Myanmar, above normal rain are likely in Upper Sagaing, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Taninthayi Regions, Kachin, Rakhine and Mon States effective from 18 May 2018, indicating the start of monsoon season (DMH).

7) As of 16 May 2018, ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) downgraded status to Alert Level 0 for the northern ASEAN region, with wet weather conditions are expected over the northern ASEAN region for the rest of the month. More shower activities forecasted when the Southwest Monsoon onsets in June 2018. Review and updates on regional weather are available here.

8) All disasters reported in Week 20 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.