ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 14 – 20 January 2019

Regional Summary (Week 3)

Hydro-meteorological hazards composed all reported disasters, but geophysical hazards have reported activities in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Two (2) flooding events occurred in Indonesia, while the Philippines has ongoing operations due to a tropical cyclone.

A total of nine (9) earthquakes of M5.0 and above were reported this week (BMKG and PHIVOLCS).

Volcanic activities were detected in Mt Anak Krakatau, Mt Merapi, and Mt Sinabung in Indonesia. There were neither explosive nor effusive eruptions, except for Mt Merapi where effusive eruption in the form of low-speed lava dome growth were observed.

Mt Agung erupted on 19 Jan at 0245hrs (UTC+7). The explosive eruption was accompanied by a sectoral launch of incandescent material out of the crater towards the south-southeast slope as far as about 300-400 m from the edge of the crater.

Volcanic activities were detected in Mt Kanlaon and Mt Mayon in the Philippines. Alert Levels 1 and 2 were raised respectively, and entry into the respective 4-kilometre and 6-kilometre radius Permanent Danger Zones are recommended to be avoided.

ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) Seasonal Outlook expects the Northeast Monsoon to prevail until March. Dry conditions are expected to persist over the northern region. While generally rainy weather is expected in the southern region, although there could be occasional brief periods of dry and warm weather.

Travellers to volcanic areas are advised to take note of local government advisories before ascending and evacuation notices in high-risk areas.