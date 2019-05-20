ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 13 – 19 May 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY

• ASEAN region has been on its tranquil condition with no reported disasters during the past three weeks. However, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) current state is on level “watch”, according to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC). This current status particularly means that partial signals of El Niño is present, while its future development remains uncertain. Moreover, PAGASA (The Philippines) observed sea surface temperature anomaly (SSTA) since last quarter of 2018 which has reached at least 0.5°C in the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean. On the other hand, the dry season has ended for northern ASEAN region, according to ASMC. With the expected rainy condition, hotspots and haze situations will likely be subdued.

• HIGHLIGHT: An earthquake, with epicentre located in Southern Java Sea, had shaken up several areas in Java Island, Indonesia on 18 May 2019. The aforementioned earthquake had been reported to be a M 5.9 beforehand, and had been updated to M 5.6 afterwards. According to BMKG, at least 6 strong earthquakes have occurred within the same area since 1940; with one resulted to a massive destruction alongside with tsunami event in 2006. Therefore, based on these historical events, BMKG will keep monitoring geophysical activities in this region due to the likely occurrence of earthquakes because of the subduction zone between Indo-Australian Oceanic Plate and Eurasian Continental Plate. Furthermore, the focal mechanism for earthquake in this area is oblique normal fault which has potential to generate tsunami.

• HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL: Based on ASMC observation, Mekong sub-region have experienced isolated rain showers even though weather in Myanmar and northern Thailand was generally dry. In effect, these rain showers have decreased the amount of hotspot occurrences in the area. In addition, isolated rain showers were also observed in southern ASEAN region.

• GEOPHYSICAL: During the week, there were three (3) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above, all recorded in Indonesia (BMKG). This number is half the occurrence last week. Fortunately, none of these hazards characterise a disaster. On the other hand, the PVMBG observation is still the same with the several past weeks, where several volcanoes are still under monitoring – Agung, Karangetang, and Soputan, which are all in Alert Level 3; and Sinabung, which is in Alert Level 4 (the highest alert level for volcanoes in Indonesia).

• OUTLOOK: As the prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the west or southwest, ASEAN still continue to experience the transitional phase between inter-monsoon and Southwest Monsoon periods. Therefore, scattered rain showers are still expected to carry on over the region. According to ASMC, the Southwest Monsoon will gain dominance in the region starting this June. In addition, isolated hotspots may appear during periods of dry weather with localised smoke haze.