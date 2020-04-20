ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 13 - 19 Apr 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The region was rocked by several earthquakes beyond magnitude 5.0 observed in Myanmar, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Scattered and isolated rain showers were reported in southern part of the region, resulting to localised flooding in some parts of Indonesia. UN OCHA reported flooding across Lamongan District contributing to most of the affected persons. Severe storms were also reported in Northern provinces of Thailand causing two casualties as reported by the Thai Meteorological Department and significant contribution to the number of affected persons.

HIGHLIGHT:

The National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB) reported a case of flooding in Jambi Province, Indonesia. The flood caused by high rainfall intensity has inundated houses and roads. The European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Portal (ECHO) reported significant numbers of affected people and damaged houses for the flooding in Jambi and East Java provinces. Local disaster management authority is mobilising its resource to distribute logistic to the affected area and anticipating the collateral hazard.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported the continued persistence of dry weather in the Mekong sub-region. In fact several hotspots and smoke haze clustered detected in Laos and Myanmar. On the other hand, the southern ASEAN region continued to experience scattered rain showers.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) moderate earthquakes with magnitude between 5.0 to 6.0 were observed in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). Meanwhile, six (6) volcanoes in Indonesia (PVMBG), show increasing activities. However the alert level remain in level 2 on a scale of 4. They are all under closely monitoring.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts a small increased chance of heavy rainfall for parts of eastern equatorial region. Drier conditions are forecasted to intensify in Southern Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and parts of the Philippines. The extreme hot conditions are expected to persist in Borneo and the Philippines as well as develop in Thailand, Lao PDR and Southern parts of Indonesia.