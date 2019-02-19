ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 11 - 17 February 2019

Regional Summary (Week 7)

Generally, the southern ASEAN region was wet. With reported minor flooding in Indonesia and Malaysia. Fortunately, these reported events did not constitute significant disaster events. The Mekong subregion continued to experience dry conditions, with the Transboundary Haze Alert Level 3 still in effect. On a positive note, the region was relatively “calm” geophysically with only four (4) reported earthquakes of M5.0 and above.

Three (3) of the reported earthquakes happened in Indonesia (BMKG), with the strongest at M5.4 off the coast of Jayapura. While one (1) was both detected by Indonesia and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS) in the Celebes Sea between Northern Sulawesi and Southern Mindanao.

Government Authorities in Indonesia conducted evacuation of residents in four sub-districts surrounding Mt. Karangetang. The volcano has been very active since the start of the month, characterised by medium to strong pressures and lava exiting the volcano which piled up to 200 m above the top of the crater.

ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) Weather Outlook expects the dry weather in the Mekong sub-region to persist, but with potential for rain showers in some parts of the area. Wind patterns are also likely to contribute to the build-up of smoke and haze in the northern ASEAN region. Meanwhile, the southern ASEAN region is still expected to experience wet conditions.