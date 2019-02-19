19 Feb 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 11 - 17 February 2019

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 17 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (445.69 KB)

Regional Summary (Week 7)

  1. Generally, the southern ASEAN region was wet. With reported minor flooding in Indonesia and Malaysia. Fortunately, these reported events did not constitute significant disaster events. The Mekong subregion continued to experience dry conditions, with the Transboundary Haze Alert Level 3 still in effect. On a positive note, the region was relatively “calm” geophysically with only four (4) reported earthquakes of M5.0 and above.

  2. Three (3) of the reported earthquakes happened in Indonesia (BMKG), with the strongest at M5.4 off the coast of Jayapura. While one (1) was both detected by Indonesia and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS) in the Celebes Sea between Northern Sulawesi and Southern Mindanao.

  3. Government Authorities in Indonesia conducted evacuation of residents in four sub-districts surrounding Mt. Karangetang. The volcano has been very active since the start of the month, characterised by medium to strong pressures and lava exiting the volcano which piled up to 200 m above the top of the crater.

  4. ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) Weather Outlook expects the dry weather in the Mekong sub-region to persist, but with potential for rain showers in some parts of the area. Wind patterns are also likely to contribute to the build-up of smoke and haze in the northern ASEAN region. Meanwhile, the southern ASEAN region is still expected to experience wet conditions.

  5. The reported disaster was within the coping capacity of the respective member state.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.