ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 10 – 16 Jun 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Flooding incidents were reported in Indonesia (BNPB) and the Philippines (DSWD) due to continuous moderate to heavy rainfall; specifically in the areas of Sulawesi (South, Southeast, and Central Sulawesi provinces) and East Kalimantan in Indonesia, and North Cotabato in the Philippines. Moreover, subsequent rain-induced landslides were also reported in East Kalimantan. These flooding events in the region were heavily influenced by the Southwest Monsoon; in addition, local meteorological and environmental conditions were also in effect.

HIGHLIGHT:

The flooding and rain-induced landslide in East Kalimantan, Indonesia affected more than 50,000 persons, with flood heights ranging from 25 to 125 centimetres. According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Organisation (BNPB), the flooding and subsequent rain-induced landslide were caused by a combination of a lot of local factors, including but not limited to (1) overflowing of the Bengkuring River, (2) poor drainage, and (3) location of residential areas in landslide-prone hillsides. Relevant Government agencies are working together in responding to the situation.