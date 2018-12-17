17 Dec 2018

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 10 – 16 December 2018

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 16 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (841.43 KB)

Regional Summary of Week 50, and Outlook for Week 51 & 52

  1. In Week 50, hydro-metorological hazards are mainstay but geophysical hazards have reported activity for Mt Anak Krakatau and Mt Soputan. A total of 6 earthquakes of M5,0 and above were reported this week (BMKG and USGS).

  2. Mt Soputan erupted on 16 Dec at 0540hrs (UTC+7) with a permanent danger zone of 4km radius and 6.5km for the southwest-west sector of the opening area of the crater to avoid the threat of lava flow and avalanche hot clouds.

  3. Mt Anak Krakatau erupted on 14 Dec at 1445hrs (UTC+7) and tourist/people were not allowed to approach the crater within 2km radius of the crater.

  4. ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported that For the first week of the fortnight, wetter-than-average conditions are forecast over southern Thailand and along coastal Myanmar due to possible tropical cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal. The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), together with a possible Northeast Monsoon surge, is expected to bring above-average rainfall over southern Viet Nam, Cambodia, southern Thailand and northern Peninsular Malaysia in the last week of December. In the southern ASEAN region, drier-than-average conditions are likely over Java and its surrounding vicinity in the second half of the month. Above-average temperatures are expected in parts of Thailand, northern Lao PDR, northern Viet Nam and western Cambodia for the second half of December. Elsewhere, temperatures are likely to be near-average.

  5. Travellers to volcanic areas are advised to take note of local government advisories before ascending and evacuation notices in high-risk areas.

  6. All reported disasters were within the coping capacity of the member states.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.