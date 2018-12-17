ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 10 – 16 December 2018

Regional Summary of Week 50, and Outlook for Week 51 & 52

In Week 50, hydro-metorological hazards are mainstay but geophysical hazards have reported activity for Mt Anak Krakatau and Mt Soputan. A total of 6 earthquakes of M5,0 and above were reported this week (BMKG and USGS).

Mt Soputan erupted on 16 Dec at 0540hrs (UTC+7) with a permanent danger zone of 4km radius and 6.5km for the southwest-west sector of the opening area of the crater to avoid the threat of lava flow and avalanche hot clouds.

Mt Anak Krakatau erupted on 14 Dec at 1445hrs (UTC+7) and tourist/people were not allowed to approach the crater within 2km radius of the crater.

ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported that For the first week of the fortnight, wetter-than-average conditions are forecast over southern Thailand and along coastal Myanmar due to possible tropical cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal. The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), together with a possible Northeast Monsoon surge, is expected to bring above-average rainfall over southern Viet Nam, Cambodia, southern Thailand and northern Peninsular Malaysia in the last week of December. In the southern ASEAN region, drier-than-average conditions are likely over Java and its surrounding vicinity in the second half of the month. Above-average temperatures are expected in parts of Thailand, northern Lao PDR, northern Viet Nam and western Cambodia for the second half of December. Elsewhere, temperatures are likely to be near-average.

Travellers to volcanic areas are advised to take note of local government advisories before ascending and evacuation notices in high-risk areas.