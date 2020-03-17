ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 09 - 15 Mar 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Scattered and isolated rain showers were reported in several parts of Indonesia, resulting to localised flooding events. None of which had significant impact. Meanwhile, several earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 were detected in Indonesia and the Philippines. One of which resulted to a minor disaster in Indonesia.

HIGHLIGHT:

The National Meteorology, Hydrology, and Geophysics Service of Indonesia, Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG) reported of a magnitude 5.0 earthquake with epicentre located in Sukabumi City, West Java – about 112 km south of the capital city of Jakarta. According to the National Disaster Management Organisation, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the earthquake resulted to several damaged houses and displaced a few people. Geophysics Experts said that the earthquake was caused by the movement of the local fault line. With minimal impact, this disaster event is considered a minor one.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported the continued prevalence of dry weather over the Mekong subregion, with observed moderate to dense haze in northern Thailand and Lao PDR, and eastern Myanmar.

Meanwhile, there were still reported scattered and isolated rain showers across Indonesia, albeit less frequent and strong than in previous weeks.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were seven (7) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). One of these earthquakes, specifically in Indonesia, resulted to a minor disaster event. Meanwhile, three (3) volcanoes, all in Indonesia (PVMBG), are under monitoring.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts a moderate chance of heavy rainfall for parts of southern Borneo and Java, and drier conditions for southern Thailand, Peninsular Malaysia, northern Borneo, and the Philippines. There is also an increased chance of temperature extremes in the region. Lastly, a MaddenJulian Oscillation is expected develop which could bring increased rainfall to parts of the Maritime Continent.