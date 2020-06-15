ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 08 – 14 June 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported that prolonged high-intensity rainfall affected Bone Bolango Regency,

Gorontalo and Jenoponto and Bantaeng Regency, South Sulawesi. These events reportedly resulted in casualties, the displacement of locals and affected 5K families. A tornado also reportedly caused damage to houses in Langkat Regency, North Sumatra. On another note, as of 12 June, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Tropical Depression NURI has tracked outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and has made landfall in Guangdong, China as of 14 June.

HIGHLIGHT:

Indonesia’s BNPB reported that high-intensity rainfall caused flooding and landslides in Jenoponto and Bantaeng Regency in South Sulawesi. Four (4) persons were reported to be missing in Jenoponto and hundreds of residents of Bantaeng were evacuated into nine (9) evacuation centres.

The flooding events were also reported to have resulted in multiple casualties and damage to properties. BNPB also reported that prolonged high-intensity rainfall caused flash floods in Bone Bolango Regency due to the collapsing of the Taluda River embankment damaging 2.5K houses and displacing hundreds into four (4) refugee points.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported that the Southwest Monsoon is in effect in the ASEAN region since late May 2020, where more rain falls over the northern ASEAN region compared to the southern ASEAN region. The presence of the monsoon rain band over the northern ASEAN region is bringing increased shower activities.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Nine (9) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region from 08-14 June by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG).

Meanwhile, three (3) volcanoes in Indonesia (Karangetang,

Agung, Sinabung) under Alert Level III - Siaga (PVMBG) are under close monitoring. Lastly, despite recent volcanic activities shown by Sangeang Api, Semeru, and Dukono in Indonesia, they remain on Alert Level II – Waspada.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts that increased shower activities are to be expected over many parts of the ASEAN region. Based on a regional assessment of extremes, the ASMC sees a moderate increase in chance of a heavy rainfall event and extended dry conditions, very likely extreme hot conditions and low increase in chance of extreme c