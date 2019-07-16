16 Jul 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 08 – 14 Jul 2019

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 14 Jul 2019 View Original
REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, Southwest Monsoon has brought scattered showers over some areas in the northern and the equatorial ASEAN region, while drought persist in the southern part of ASEAN region. However, geophysical activities intensified during the week, and have caused moderate damages in Indonesia and minor damages in the Philippines. As the disaster is still within the national capacity, AHA Centre will support by rapid monitoring and arranging standby procedure as a form of preparedness.

HIGHLIGHT:

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported a strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck North Maluku Province on Sunday, 14 July 2019, at 16:10 (UTC+7). The earthquake is reported to have a shallow epicentre at 10-km depth, which is located about 62-km north east of Labuha town (0.59°S,128.06°E). There have been 2,703 people displaced in fourteen (14) evacuation centres, and four (4) people were reported dead. BNPB have sent rapid response teams to the ground zero to support the local DMO (BPBD) for examining the post disaster assessment. The Mayor of South Halmahera Regency has declared an emergency response status for seven (7) days (15 to 21 July 2019), and currently the disaster is still within national capacity.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The average rainfall estimation during the week by ASMC have shown that isolated heavy rains occurred in western and northern part of Myanmar, northern Viet Nam, Peninsular Malaysia, Northern Part of Sumatra, and the Philippines. Meanwhile, drought in Java (Indonesia) is continue and becoming more intense. As the Southwest Monsoon continue, these hydro-met profiles however expected to occur.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There have been eighteen (18) earthquakes magnitudes 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS); Nine (9) of them occurred in the nearby areas of Southern Halmahera, North Maluku Province which have caused serious damages.

OUTLOOK:

ASMC forecasts that the wind will blow mainly from southwest in the northern ASEAN region, while in the southern ASEAN region, the wind will blow from southeast . A large scale weather system is expected to bring increased rainfall and strong winds over the Philippines in the next few days, and showers are forecast in the Mekong sub-region, over Peninsular Malaysia and northern Sumatra. Elsewhere, the prevailing dry weather is expected to persist.

