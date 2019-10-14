ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 07 – 13 Oct 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, situation in the region was relatively calm, with no significant disaster reported. Only several localised floods occurred in Viet Nam, and improvements on the situation of post flooding events in Thailand after Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI hit last month.

As rain showers occurred in the equatorial region, transboundary-haze improved, while still leaving several hotspots in the Southern part of Sumatra (Indonesia).

HIGHLIGHT:

After the M 6.5 earthquake in Ambon on 26 September 2019, Ambon was shocked again by a M 5.2 earthquake with 10 km depth located about 16 km northeast of Ambon City on 10 October 2019. BPBD Maluku Province reported several earlier-damaged houses and schools became fully damaged, as the earthquake is shallow and has a strike slip fault mechanism according to the Indonesian Meteorological Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG). Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) also reported that the disaster have caused one (1) dead and two (2) injured, and have encouraged communities to keep calm and refer to official information from the government to prevent any form of provocative hoaxes.