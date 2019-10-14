14 Oct 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 07 – 13 Oct 2019

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (526.36 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, situation in the region was relatively calm, with no significant disaster reported. Only several localised floods occurred in Viet Nam, and improvements on the situation of post flooding events in Thailand after Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI hit last month.
As rain showers occurred in the equatorial region, transboundary-haze improved, while still leaving several hotspots in the Southern part of Sumatra (Indonesia).

HIGHLIGHT:

After the M 6.5 earthquake in Ambon on 26 September 2019, Ambon was shocked again by a M 5.2 earthquake with 10 km depth located about 16 km northeast of Ambon City on 10 October 2019. BPBD Maluku Province reported several earlier-damaged houses and schools became fully damaged, as the earthquake is shallow and has a strike slip fault mechanism according to the Indonesian Meteorological Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG). Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) also reported that the disaster have caused one (1) dead and two (2) injured, and have encouraged communities to keep calm and refer to official information from the government to prevent any form of provocative hoaxes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.