ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 06 – 12 May 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY

• Scattered rain showers were observed in most of the ASEAN region, including the Mekong sub-region. Fortunately, there were no reported incident that led to a disaster situation. However, several hazards and events were observed in the region. Indonesia’s BMKG monitored Tropical Cyclone LILI over north Timor Sea, while Thailand’s DDPM reported several areas that were declared to have experienced drought in order to mobilise Government funding to prevent and mitigate the impact to people and agricultural lands.

• According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), the increase in rain shower activities for the past two weeks resulted to improvement in the haze situation over the Mekong sub-region. With the foreseeable continuation of rain shower activities, haze situation over the Mekong sub-region is expected to further improve.

• HIGHLIGHT: Tropical Cyclone LILI, which was formed over north Timor Sea on 09 May 2019, is a relatively weak off-season tropical cyclone that brought moderate impacts such as strong winds, heavy rainfalls, and flooding to Maluku Islands in Indonesia and East Timor, and mild impacts to other parts of eastern Indonesia and northern Australia. According to Indonesia’s BNPB, the tropical cyclone affected Southwest Maluku Regency, with reports on minimal displacement and damaged houses. The affected areas were reported to quickly recover from the impact of the tropical cyclone.

• HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL: In the Mekong sub-region, scattered rain showers were observed in many areas except Myanmar, where generally dry conditions prevailed. Similarly, rain shower activities were experienced in many areas in the southern ASEAN region. However, the ASMC reported detecting localised smoke plumes from isolated hotspots in West Kalimantan, Indonesia and in Sarawak, Malaysia.

• GEOPHYSICAL: A total of six (6) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG), Myanmar (DMH), and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). All of these earthquakes have their respective epicentres located off-shore. Fortunately, there were neither tsunami warning raised, nor any significant damages. Meanwhile, the situation for volcanic hazards monitoring remain the same. There are still four (4) volcanoes, all in Indonesia (PVMBG), with increased activities that are under monitoring – Agung, Karangetang, and Soputan, which are all in Alert Level 3; and Sinabung, which is in Alert Level 4 (the highest alert level for volcanoes in Indonesia).

• OUTLOOK: The ASMC expects the general prevailing winds in the region to blow from southeast (in the southern ASEAN region) or southwest (in the northern ASEAN region), further strengthening the dominance of the Southwest Monsoon. Scattered rain showers are still expected in most of the ASEAN region, including the Mekong subregion, with the exemption of some areas in Myanmar where dry weather is still expected to persist.

• The reported minimal impact of Tropical Cyclone LILI is within the coping capacities of sub-national authorities in Indonesia.