ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 06 - 12 Apr 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The region was rocked by several earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 observed in Indonesia and the Philippines. At the same time, six active volcanoes in Indonesia showed significant activities. Scattered and isolated rain showers were reported in the southern part of the region, resulting to localised flooding and landslide events.

HIGHLIGHT:

The National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB) reported a case of flooding in Paser, East Kalimantan. The most affected area is Sawtang Keteban Village which is located in the estuary. The flood caused by high rainfall intensity and tidal waves heavily damaged several hectares of palm oil plantation and crops. According to the news source, no fatalities were reported but more than 500 people were affected. The local disaster management authority mobilised its relief resources for distribution to the affected areas while also anticipating collateral hazards.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported the continued persistence of dry weather in the Mekong sub- region. In fact, several hotspots and smoke haze clusters were detected in Lao PDR and Myanmar. It was also reported that the southern ASEAN region continued to experience scattered rain showers.

GEOPHYSICAL

Eight (8) moderate earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 to 6.1 were observed in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). Three earthquakes occurred as a result of subduction of the Indo-Australian Plate. Meanwhile, six (6) volcanoes in Indonesia (PVMBG), showed increasing activities. However, the alert level remain on level 2 (on a scale of 4). All volcanoes are under close monitoring.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts showers in the eastern parts of the Mekong sub- region while dry weather can be expected over the western half. Hazy conditions and hotspot activities may persist in areas where dry weather is forecasted. The prevailing northeasterly or easterly winds are forecasted to gradually weaken. In the southern ASEAN region, scattered showers can be expected. The prevailing winds are expected to blow from the northeast or east over areas north of the equator and become light and variable in direction to the south of the equator.