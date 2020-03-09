ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 02 - 08 Mar 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Scattered and isolated rain showers were reported across Indonesia, except Sumatra and Kalimantan islands; while hailstorm lasting for a few minutes was reported in northern Viet Nam, impacting lives, and resulting to damages to properties and livelihood.

HIGHLIGHT:

The National Disaster Management Organisation of Viet Nam, Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported of a storm affecting several provinces in the north - Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, and Son La. The storm also brought hail into some provinces lasting less than an hour. The hails are reported to be in huge amounts. In total, several thousand people were affected, with several thousand houses damaged. But the biggest impact is on agriculture, damaging several hectares of high-value crops. According to the a news source, the total value of damages to agriculture and properties is estimated to be around 15 billion VND or 667,000 USD.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported the persistence of dry weather in the Mekong sub-region, with observed haze in northern and central Thailand, northern Lao PDR, Myanmar, and parts of Cambodia. Meanwhile, scattered and isolated rain showers were reported in Indonesia, and a hailstorm in northern Viet Nam provinces.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were only four (4) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). None of these earthquakes resulted to significant impact and damages. Meanwhile, three (3) volcanoes, all in Indonesia (PVMBG), are under monitoring.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts an increased chance of wet conditions in southern Sulawesi and parts of Java Island in Indonesia. Meanwhile, drier conditions for northern Sumatra (Indonesia), Peninsular Malaysia, southern Thailand and the Philippines are forecasted to intensify. There is also a high likelihood that weekly temperature may exceed the 90th percentile.