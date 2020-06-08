ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 01 – 07 June 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The southwest monsoon prevailing over Andaman Sea and Thailand brought strong winds and thunderstorms affecting 13 provinces in the Northern, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions and floods in some areas in the Northern and Northeastern regions of the country as reported by Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

High tides and waves were reported to have caused flooding in Tegal and Pekalongan Cities in Central Java as well as Cirebon City in West Java.

Meanwhile, high intensity rainfall was reported to have caused flooding in Sorong, West Papua, and in Luwu and Sidenreng Rappang in South Sulawesi as reported by the local units of Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Volcanic activity was recently reported for Dukono and Semeru Volcanoes in Indonesia but remain on Alert Level II (Waspada) according to Indonesia’s Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG).

HIGHLIGHT:

Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) recorded a Magnitude 6.8 earthquake on 04 Jun with shaking severity felt at Intensity IV in Morotai Islands. This goes with strong perceived shaking as well as light potential damages per BMKG’s advisory. No tsunami advisory was issued. Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) Operational Control Center (Pusdalops) reported that the earthquake caused damage to 128 houses spread in six (6) subdistricts in the Morotai Islands Regency.

HIGHLIGHT:

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) reported that the ASEAN region has been experiencing Southwest Monsoon conditions since late-May 2020. The increased scattered shower activities are attributed to the presence of the southwest monsoon rain band over the northern ASEAN region.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region from 01-07 June. Meanwhile, three (3) volcanoes in Indonesia (Karangetang, Agung, Sinabung) under Alert Level III (Siaga) (PVMBG) are under close monitoring. Despite recent volcanic activities shown by Dukono and Semeru in Indonesia, they remain on Alert Level II (Waspada).

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts that showers are to be expected over many parts of the ASEAN region. Based on a regional assessment of extremes, the ASMC sees a low chance of a heavy rainfall, a small increase in chance of extended dry conditions, and a moderate increase in chance of extreme conditions in parts of the region in the coming week.