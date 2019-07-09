09 Jul 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 01 – 07 Jul 2019

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (563.12 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Southwest Monsoon continued to influence atmospheric conditions in the ASEAN region; bringing light to moderate, and at times, heavy rains in the northern portion. This resulted to flooding in some areas in the Philippines. In addition, rains were also enhanced in Central Luzon (Philippines) due to Tropical Depression EGAY (PAGASA). These wet conditions induced displacement in several towns (DSWD). Conversely, dry conditions prevailed in the southern portion of the region. Another drought event has been reported in Indonesia, affecting several villages in Java (BNPB).

HIGHLIGHT:

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Indonesia on the night of 07 July 2019. The epicentre, with a depth of 49 km, was located in the north-eastern portion of Malacca Sea, about 133-km away from the nearest city of Ternate, North Maluku. Shortly, BMKG issued tsunami warning based on mathematical modelling of the threat. Heeding the advise, residents of towns near the epicentre evacuated to designated areas in higher grounds. Upon monitoring the development of aftershocks and sea water level at six (6) tidal stations around the epicentre, BMKG lifted the tsunami warning in the early morning of 08 July 2019. While there were reports of strong shaking, and alarm and panic to people, there were no reports of significant damages and/or casualties resulting from the event.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Isolated rain showers fell over the northern ASEAN region, with the most amount of water falling over Viet Nam. Coastal areas of Myanmar and western Philippines also received a significant amount of rain over the week. On the other hand, Indonesia was generally dry, with isolated hot spots being detected in Riau and South Sumatra, and Central and South Kalimantan.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) earthquakes of magnitudes 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS); with one being recorded as a magnitude 7.0. Fortunately, there were no significant impact reported due to these earthquakes.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC expects isolated rain showers to prevail over most parts of the ASEAN region, while dry weather is forecast to persist over Java (Indonesia) and the southern parts of Kalimantan. On 02 July 2019, ASMC officially announced the start of dry season for the southern ASEAN region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.