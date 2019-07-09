ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 01 – 07 Jul 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Southwest Monsoon continued to influence atmospheric conditions in the ASEAN region; bringing light to moderate, and at times, heavy rains in the northern portion. This resulted to flooding in some areas in the Philippines. In addition, rains were also enhanced in Central Luzon (Philippines) due to Tropical Depression EGAY (PAGASA). These wet conditions induced displacement in several towns (DSWD). Conversely, dry conditions prevailed in the southern portion of the region. Another drought event has been reported in Indonesia, affecting several villages in Java (BNPB).

HIGHLIGHT:

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Indonesia on the night of 07 July 2019. The epicentre, with a depth of 49 km, was located in the north-eastern portion of Malacca Sea, about 133-km away from the nearest city of Ternate, North Maluku. Shortly, BMKG issued tsunami warning based on mathematical modelling of the threat. Heeding the advise, residents of towns near the epicentre evacuated to designated areas in higher grounds. Upon monitoring the development of aftershocks and sea water level at six (6) tidal stations around the epicentre, BMKG lifted the tsunami warning in the early morning of 08 July 2019. While there were reports of strong shaking, and alarm and panic to people, there were no reports of significant damages and/or casualties resulting from the event.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Isolated rain showers fell over the northern ASEAN region, with the most amount of water falling over Viet Nam. Coastal areas of Myanmar and western Philippines also received a significant amount of rain over the week. On the other hand, Indonesia was generally dry, with isolated hot spots being detected in Riau and South Sumatra, and Central and South Kalimantan.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) earthquakes of magnitudes 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG) and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS); with one being recorded as a magnitude 7.0. Fortunately, there were no significant impact reported due to these earthquakes.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC expects isolated rain showers to prevail over most parts of the ASEAN region, while dry weather is forecast to persist over Java (Indonesia) and the southern parts of Kalimantan. On 02 July 2019, ASMC officially announced the start of dry season for the southern ASEAN region.