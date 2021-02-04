AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Earthquake in Sulawesi, Indonesia - 4 February 2021

On 29 January 2021, the second medical team, comprising aid workers from AMDA Indonesia and Universitas Muslim Indonesia (three doctors and nine med-students), was dispatched to quake-hit Majene and Mamuju Regencies in Sulawesi.

Taking over its predecessor’s work, the team has engaged itself in medical activities at local evacuation shelters. It also provides mental care to those who are persevering the evacuation life. This time, a group of story tellers organized a storytelling event for children at a tent set up at the site. The kids enjoyed interacting with the performers on stage and gales of laughter helped brighten their mood.

During its week-long mission, the team is planning to distribute relief supplies including foodstuffs, clothes, medical goods and personal protective equipment to evacuees besides providing medical assistance.

On the 28th, the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) said 91,657 people have still been forced to remain evacuated.