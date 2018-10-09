09 Oct 2018

AMDA Emergency Relief #3: Sulawesi Earthquake

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 09 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (182.88 KB)

In response to the devastating earthquake that hit Central Sulawesi in Indonesia, AMDA’s medical relief team has been engaged in the relief work in the city of Palu since 02 October. AMDA’s medical team has worked in two local hospitals, namely, Undata Hospital and Anutapura Hospital, to partake in a series of surgical operations and injury treatment. Following the first batch of relief team (two anesthetists and two medical students), the second team arrived in Palu on the 5th to join the aid work. The mission is a collaborative effort between AMDA, Hasanuddin University, University of Islam and TMAT (a Japanese medical NGO).

Besides working in the said facilities, the joint team visited the town of Balaroa (located two kilometers from Anutapura Hospital) to assess the extent of the damage. Local residents estimate around 3,000 lives might have been lost in the area. While half of the city has recovered from the power outage, Anutapura Hospital is still relying on a generator for its power supply.

In the meantime, a Japanese team of doctor and nurses arrived in Indonesia on the 7th to join the ground team. They are expected to work in Palu until the 16th.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.