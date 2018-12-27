27 Dec 2018

AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Sunda Strait Tsunami, Indonesia

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 27 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (250.51 KB)

On 24th , AMDA Indonesia medical team (2 anesthesiologists, 1 nurse, 1 medical student) has departed Sulawesi to Serang, the Capital of Banten Province, in Java. After arrival, the medical team conducted an assessment in Sumur village and Kertajaya village in the province, ones of the severely affected areas on 25th . The next day on 26th , the team saw patients in Nelayan village and Sumur Village during health check-up. In addition, the team distributed food in Sumur Village while conducting health check-up.

On 26th, AMDA Headquarters dispatched a coordinator from Japan. He joined AMDA Indonesia team today on 27th for relief activity.

AMDA Medical Team from AMDA Indonesia

  1. Dr. Hisbullah (Male, Anesthesiologist)

  2. Dr. Adniyaria (Male, Resident of Anesthesiology)

  3. Mr. Sahruna (Male, Nurse)

  4. Mr. Khusnul Yaqien (Male, Medical Student)

AMDA Team from AMDA Headquarters

  1. Mr. Yutaro Kamikura (Male, Coordinator)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.