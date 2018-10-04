AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Sulawesi Earthquake

On 02 October 2018, a team of medical personnel (two doctors and two medical students) from AMDA Indonesia which left Makassar arrived in the severely devastated city of Palu in Central Sulawesi after a 27-hour boat ride.

Upon arrival, the team immediately started working at Undata Hospital in the city to partake in five surgical operations. Their work includes administering anesthesia as well as general relief coordination. As of the 3rd, two of the members have remained in the hospital while two others have moved to take care of patients in Anutapura Hospital.

Food supplies and drinks were mostly depended on the government and aid organizations as stores are hardly open in the area. Power and water outages have not recovered while soil liquefaction remains visible in some districts. The National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) said Wednesday that the death toll has risen to 1,234 while 799 people were injured and 99 people have been missing.