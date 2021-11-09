AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Floods in South Sulawesi, Indonesia (9 November 2021)

The joint medical team comprising aid workers from AMDA Indonesia, Universitas Muslim Indonesia (Faculty of Medicine) and AMSA-UMI arrived in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi, on 6 October after leaving Makassar on the day before. Upon arrival, the team made a courtesy call on Deputy Regent of Luwu Mr. Syukur Bijak, and made a decision to work with local doctors (UMI alumni) on further relief work.

Accordingly, the team conducted relief work on the 6th and 7th in which it distributed medicine, foodstuffs and daily goods, while offering free medical services in two locations in the North Walenrang district. During the medical relief, the team saw 49 patients whose symptoms were mainly skin problems, acute respiratory disorders, diarrhea and hypertension.

On the 8th, the team went back to North Walenrang again to provide medical assistance in two locations where the aid had not yet reached. At one of the sites, the team conducted mobile clinic activities in front of a village mosque. Additionally, the team visited the Bone district in a medical vehicle to deliver aid. As a whole, 133 patients benefited from AMDA’s medical relief.

On the 9th, after reporting the completion of activities to the deputy regent, the team returned to Makassar.