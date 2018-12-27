27 Dec 2018

AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Sunda Strait Tsunami, Indonesia

from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 27 Dec 2018
On 22nd December 2018 in local time, a 90-centimeter tsunami occurred in Sunda Straits, located in western Indonesia. The National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) said that 222 people died at least and 843 people were injured, while 28 people are missing. Local media report that the tsunami was caused by an eruption of Anak Krakatoa volcano, which triggered under sea landslides.

In Response to the catastrophic Tsunami that struck without any warning, AMDA decided to launch relief activities and AMDA Indonesia has already dispatched the following four members to devastating area, Serang, Banten in Java from Sulawesi today, 24th December.

  1. Dr. Hisbullah (Male, Anesthesiologist)

  2. Dr. Adniyaria (Male, Resident of Anesthesiology)

  3. Sahruna (Male, Nurse)

  4. Khusnul Yaqien (Male, AMSA)

They are expected reach the city later tonight.

AMDA HQ’s also ready to collaborate with AMDA Indonesia based on an assessment report from the first team.

