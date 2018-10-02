AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Sulawesi Earthquake

In response to the catastrophic earthquake that struck Central Sulawesi on 28 September, AMDA has launched relief activities in the hard-hit regions including Palu and Donggala. Numerous sways have been recorded thus far with the largest quake marking 7.4 magnitude (inducing 3-meter tsunami.) According to AMDA’s local contact, the death toll is expected to top 1,000, leaving millions affected.

A local information source said although the services have been resumed at local airports on the 30th, both incoming and outgoing flights have been restricted. Power and water outages as well as lack of gasoline have been hindering relief efforts while destructions of roads and bridges have hampered the access to the disaster sites. In some areas, land liquefaction has been recorded.

AMDA Headquarters has corresponded with AMDA Indonesia from the onset of the quake for possible emergency relief. Now that the disaster response headquarters has been set in Hasanuddin University in Makassar (South Sulawesi), the plans are underway to initiate relief activities as a joint effort between AMDA, the University of Muslim Indonesia and Hasanuddin University. This collaboration is based on AMDA’s partnership with both universities as AMDA exchanged MOUs with the institutions. On 01 October, two doctors and two medical students were sent to Palu, the most devastated area, by boat to provide medical assistance.

Meanwhile, thanks to the guidance of the Consular Office of Japan in Makassar (AMDA’s long-time collaborator), Dr. Wahid, the Vice-chairperson of AMDA Indonesia and personnel from TMAT, a Japanese medical-relief NGO, held a meeting to discuss further logistics. While holding an important position in AMDA Indonesia, Dr. Wahid heads the faculty of medicine in the University of Muslim Indonesia. Whereas, TMAT has collaborated with AMDA at the time of Haiti hurricane in 2016.

AMDA Headquarters will be sending medical staff shortly from Japan.