AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Floods in South Sulawesi, Indonesia (14 October 2021)

In response to the floods that affected Luwu Regency in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on 3 October, AMDA Indonesia has decided to conduct a three-party joint relief effort with the medical department of Universitas Muslim Indonesia (UMI) as well AMSA-UMI, the school’s AMSA chapter.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) as of the 6th, four people were killed, 169 people were evacuated, and 3,084 people from 771 households were affected by flash floods and landslides in several areas. To help six villages that are reportedly being stranded, heavy construction machines have been used to proceed with the recovery work (as of the evening of the 5th).

The joint medical relief team has departed Makassar in Sulawesi on the evening of the 5th (where both organizations are located), followed by an additional medical team that left for the disaster site later the next day.

Both teams are scheduled to enter the affected areas by land and carry out their activities accordingly.