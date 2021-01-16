AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Earthquake in Sulawesi, Indonesia - January 16, 2021

On January 15, 2021 in local time, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck western Sulawesi island in Indonesia. On the following day, AMDA Indonesia, Faculty of Medicine of Universitas Muslim Indonesia (UMI) and AMSA of UMI jointly organized the medical team in cooperation with other groups, and the joint medical team has departed from Makassar.

As of January 16, the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) reported that 42 people died and more than 800 people were injured, while approximately 15,000 people evacuated to some shelters.