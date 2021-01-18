[ALERT] West Sulawesi Earthquake

Brigita Sekar

Emergency Conditions

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 SR on January 14, 2021 at 02:35 PM local time, hit Majene District of West Sulawesi and followed by an aftershock with a magnitude 6.2 on January 15, 2021 at 02.28 AM local time. The earthquake was felt quite strong in Majene District for about 5-6 seconds, which caused damage to infrastructure and public facilities, such as the Governor's Office, Mamuju Hospital and Mitra Manakarra Hospital, and Community Health Centres. The earthquake also triggered landslides at 3 locations along the Majene-Mamuju axis road so that road access was cut off. The communications were also disrupted and blackouts making it difficult for communication to reach the affected areas.

YEU together with partners and churches are still monitoring conditions and planning to conduct an emergency assessment, distribution of humanitarian services, and assist partners and churches in managing evacuations in the context of a pandemic.