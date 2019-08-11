11 Aug 2019

Alert status for Mt. Slamet raised over increasing volcanic activity

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 09 Aug 2019 View Original

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has increased the alert status of Mount Slamet in Central Java from normal to waspada (caution), the second-highest level, on Friday.

The alert status was raised after the PVMBG recorded at least 51,511 tremors from June 1 to Aug. 8, as well as five local tectonic earthquakes and 15 long-distance tectonic earthquakes in the same period, PVMBG head Kasbani said.

During the period, the center monitored that the mountain had been spewing white volcanic ash as high as 300 meters from the volcano’s crater, some 3,432 meters above sea level.

These data show that there has been an accumulation of magmatic energy from inside the mountain, he said.

“The energy has been increasing gradually, hence we decided to raise the alert status,” Kasbani told The Jakarta Post on Friday.

The status of Mt. Slamet had previously been "normal" since September 2015. The last volcanic activity was recorded from March to Aug. 2014, when an eruption took place.

The now increasing volcanic activity increased the possibility of a magmatic eruption with the volcano spewing out lava within a 2-kilometer radius from the peak, Kasbani said.

“There is also the possibility of a phreatic eruption,” he said.

The PVMBG further warned hikers and the public in general to pay attention to the PVMBG's recommendations before conducting any activity around Mt. Slamet as well as other mountains with a high alert level.

As of Friday, there were 22 mountains across the country with high alert levels, 18 of which are at caution status and four others are on siaga (watch) status or the third-highest level of the four-tiered Indonesian volcano alert system. (dpk/afr)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.