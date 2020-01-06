06 Jan 2020

Alert: Floods, Indonesia (6 January 2020)

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (149.59 KB)

SITUATION

Continuous and heavy rainfall caused flooding in Jakarta and its surrounding cities for two days during new year. Poorly maintained rivers, lack of water infiltration and littering has resulted in the rise of the water levels at many points in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi (Jabodetabek). As of 4 January, there are about 173,000 people have been displaced with 53 dead, in 207 sub-districts of Jabodetabek as reported by National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB).
The floods affected 409,000 people which disrupted community activities such as offices, markets, shops and health facilities. And for safety reason, electricity was cut off by National Electricity Company in most of the flooded areas since most of the casualties were caused by electrical shock.
Material losses were also considered high in Jakarta and its surrounding areas.

NEEDS

The floods have put Jakarta in a state of crisis. The flood affected persons find themselves in a desperate situation, with many unmet vital humanitarian needs such as access to food as people continue to stay in evacuation centers. Some have opted to stay close to homes and would need temporary shelters as well as blankets and sleeping items. People also need health services as they continue to stay in unsafe and insecure shelters.
The dire situation is further compounded for the flood affected people with vulnerabilities. There is a pressing necessity to provide immediate assistance to minimize loss of life and to ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable are covered first.

