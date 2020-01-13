13 Jan 2020

Aid to Indonesian victims

Report
from IHH
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

Heavy rains that began last week in Indonesia caused major floods and landslides. IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation initially delivered emergency aid to 3 thousand Indonesian victims.

The heavy rains that began in Indonesia on the last day of 2019 increased significantly causing floods and landslides. The number of deaths in the capital Jakarta, that received the highest rainfall in recent years, has risen to 66. It is estimated that the rainfall that has affected 6 regions include Jakarta will continue for another week. Due to the disaster, to date, 92.261 have been forced to migrate to safe regions and more than 100 houses have been destroyed. Search and rescue operations are continuing in the country. The cities of Jakarta, Bagor, Lebak, Depok, Bekasi and Tangerang are among the areas affected most by the disaster. The country is in urgent need of shelter, food and hygiene packets.

Initially, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation that took action immediately after hearing news of the floods delivered emergency aid to 3 thousand disaster victims. As a part of our Emergency Aid Operations, we distributed food, hygiene and kitchen equipment to those affected by the disaster.

To support the flood victims

Donors that want to help the Indonesian flood victims can donate 5TL by texting SEL via SMS to 3072. Aid support can also be donated via IHH’s bank accounts stating the code PROJE KODU 12142.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.