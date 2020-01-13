Aid to Indonesian victims

Heavy rains that began last week in Indonesia caused major floods and landslides. IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation initially delivered emergency aid to 3 thousand Indonesian victims.

The heavy rains that began in Indonesia on the last day of 2019 increased significantly causing floods and landslides. The number of deaths in the capital Jakarta, that received the highest rainfall in recent years, has risen to 66. It is estimated that the rainfall that has affected 6 regions include Jakarta will continue for another week. Due to the disaster, to date, 92.261 have been forced to migrate to safe regions and more than 100 houses have been destroyed. Search and rescue operations are continuing in the country. The cities of Jakarta, Bagor, Lebak, Depok, Bekasi and Tangerang are among the areas affected most by the disaster. The country is in urgent need of shelter, food and hygiene packets.

Initially, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation that took action immediately after hearing news of the floods delivered emergency aid to 3 thousand disaster victims. As a part of our Emergency Aid Operations, we distributed food, hygiene and kitchen equipment to those affected by the disaster.

To support the flood victims

Donors that want to help the Indonesian flood victims can donate 5TL by texting SEL via SMS to 3072. Aid support can also be donated via IHH’s bank accounts stating the code PROJE KODU 12142.