Aid to Indonesian earthquake victims

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is continuing its aid operations in the wake of the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s West Sulawesi Island.

IHH that has continued aid operations in the region since the earthquake hit the island, delivered food packets containing rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned fish, sauce and sugar to 2.900 earthquake victims.

The death toll is on the increase

While the death toll from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia’s West Sulawesi Island rose to 90, the number of injured has risen to 663. 30.500 people were affected by the earthquake.

The aid operations launched by IHH’s Emergency Aid Team immediately after the earthquake that occurred on 15 January 2021 are continuing.

Additionally, there is also the need of medication and first aid equipment, food, tents, blankets, and clothing in the region.

To contribute

Donors that want to support the Indonesians via IHH can donate 5 TL by texting DEPREM and sending an SMS to 3072. Donors can also support the earthquake victims via IHH’s bank accounts and website stating the code DEPREM.